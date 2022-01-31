Boris Johnson says sorry after ‘partygate’ report released

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized for lockdown-flouting parties at 10 Downing St. But Johnson insisted that he and his government can be trusted. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday that he would make changes to the way the government is run in the wake of the “partygate” scandal. He said that “I get it and I will fix it.” He spoke after senior civil servant Sue Gray found that gatherings by the prime minister and his staff represent a “serious failure” to observe the standards expected of government. Gray published findings on four gatherings in 2020 and 2021, and police are investigating a further dozen events.