Boris Johnson tries to change subject from ‘partygate’ woes

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is marking the second anniversary of Brexit by touting the economic opportunities outside the European Union. And he’s trying to change the subject from a scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties. The U.K. officially left the now 27-nation bloc on Jan. 31, 2020. But it remained part of the EU’s economic structures for another 11 months. Johnson vowed Monday to unlock the potential of Brexit. He unveiled a “Brexit Freedoms” Bill that he says will slash red tape for British businesses by amending laws that were carried over from the EU. Johnson is hoping to shift the agenda from allegations he and his staff flouted coronavirus restrictions, as he awaits the conclusions of an investigation into the parties.