El Salvador angrily rejects IMF call to drop Bitcoin use

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The government of El Salvador has rejected a recommendation by the International Monetary Fund to drop Bitcoin as legal tender. Salvadoran Treasury Minister Alejandro Zelaya said angrily Monday that “no international organization is going to make us do anything, anything at all.” Zelaya told a local television station that Bitcoin is an “issue of national sovereignty.” The IMF has cited concerns about the volatility of Bitcoin prices, and the possibility of criminals using the cryptocurrency. After nearly doubling in value late last year, Bitcoin has plunged in value. Zelaya says El Salvador has complied with all financial transaction and money laundering rules.