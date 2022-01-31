Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro

By DAVID McHUGH

Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Growth in the 19 European Union countries that use the euro slowed down in the last three months of 2021. The European Union statistics agency said Monday that it was at 0.3%, down from 2.2% recorded in the July-September quarter. The European economy slowed noticeably at the end of last year as surging COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant piled on top of supply shortages and rising consumer prices. The result: An economic winter of discontent that may not lift until later this year. For the year, growth came in at 5.2.%, underlining that Europe’s recovery has lagged somewhat behind that in the United States.