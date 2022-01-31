Stocks mixed as Wall Street ends worst month since March ’20

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed Monday as Wall Street heads for its worst month since the early days of the pandemic, weighed by worries that imminent hikes in interest rates will make everything in markets more challenging. The S&P 500 was drifting between small gains and losses in early trading and was most recently virtually unchanged from Friday. It’s down 7.5% since setting a record high Jan. 3 and is on track for a loss of 7% this month. That would be its worst since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it hit bottom after the pandemic suddenly shut down the global economy.