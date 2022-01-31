Weak open for stocks keep markets on track for January loss

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Monday, keeping the S&P 500 index on track to end January with its worst monthly loss since March 2020, when pandemic shutdowns started to seize up the economy. The index was waffling between small gains and losses in the early going. It’s down more than 7% since the beginning of the year. Gains for some big technology companies pushed the Nasdaq up 0.6%. Investors are gearing up for more earnings reports from big U.S. companies this week including Amazon and Facebook. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.81%.