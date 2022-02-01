2nd cruise ship remains in Bahamas over lawsuit

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A second cruise ship has diverted to the Bahamas, avoiding a U.S. judge’s order to seize one of the company’s vessels. Passenger Barry Shulman says the Crystal Serenity, operated by Crystal Cruises, arrived in Bimini Monday morning. Shulman says he and several hundred other passengers were taken by ferry from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale Monday evening. The Crystal Serenity departed Miami on Jan. 17 and was set to return to California in late May. Several days after the ship’s departure, the company announced it was suspending operations through late April. The Crystal Symphony was supposed to return to Miami last week but also remained in the Bahamas.