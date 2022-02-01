Another cruise cut short, passengers offloaded in Bahamas

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Crystal Cruises has cut short the itinerary of a second ship and offloaded its passengers in the Bahamas. The unexpected end to what was supposed to be a months-long voyage on the Crystal Serenity sent passengers by ferry to Fort Lauderdale. It comes as the Crystal Symphony faces a seizure order if it enters U.S. waters. The company is accused of failing to pay $4.6 million in fuel bills. A company spokesman says the passengers were put up in Florida hotel rooms and will be reimbursed for any airline change fees. The cruise line’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong, has been struggling with the pandemic’s effects on its businesses.