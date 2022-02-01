Food delivery workers, ride-share drivers demand more rights

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Food delivery workers and other app workers in New York City are pressing for protections including better wages, health care and the right to unionize. Groups representing about 100,000 ride-share drivers and food delivery workers announced Tuesday the formation of a coalition called Justice for App Workers. The vast majority of app workers are immigrants. Most of the coalition’s members are based in New York City. The coalition hopes its advocacy will ripple into movements across the country. Such workers have already won better transparency about tips and rights to use restaurant restrooms in New York City.