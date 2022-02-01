Iranian supertanker carrying condensate docks in Venezuela

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An Iran-flagged supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of condensate has docked at a Venezuelan port, with both countries facing U.S. sanctions. Analysts and satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press indicate the tanker Starla is at the port of Barcelona in northeastern Venezuela. It’s the first condensate shipment of the year from Iran to arrive in Venezuela as part of a relationship between the two oil-exporting nations that are both under U.S. economic sanctions. Iranian state media has not acknowledged the Starla’s arrival after earlier trumpeting other shipments to Venezuela. Iran maintains close ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and has shipped gasoline and other products to the country amid a U.S. sanctions campaign.