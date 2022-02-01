Millennial Money: How to get what you want at your next job

By AMRITA JAYAKUMAR of NerdWallet

Thanks to the Great Resignation that began in 2021, when a record number of Americans quit or changed jobs, millennials are experiencing their first brush with power and opportunity. Millennials are no longer early in their careers and are better-positioned to negotiate for favorable jobs. Before applying, determine your goals by making a pros and cons list about your current job. Ahead of an interview, know your must-haves and what you’re willing to negotiate on. During an interview, bring up your requests like flexibility or remote work early, and explain how they benefit an employer.