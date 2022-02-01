Record sales prices drive GM profit up 56% to $10B last year

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Vehicles were scarce due to a global shortage of computer chips, but that drove prices up and helped General Motors increase its net income 56% last year. The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that it made $10.02 billion for the full year. And it predicted record pretax earnings in 2022 of $13 billion to $15 billion and net income of $9.4 billion to $10.8 billion. Excluding one-time items, GM made $7.07 per share for the year, beating analyst estimates of $6.83. Full year revenue of $127 billion fell short of estimates of $128.7 billion. In the fourth quarter, GM made a $1.7 billion net profit.