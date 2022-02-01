Stocks fall on Wall Street as big tech companies slip

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the market comes off its worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Technology stocks were the biggest weight on the market. Industrial stocks gained ground, led by a surge in UPS after the package delivery service reported far better results than analysts were expecting. Bond yields rose. Stocks have been in slump so far this year as investors get hit with a long list of threats to economic growth and the markets.