Stocks waver on Wall Street following a dismal January

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the market comes off its worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago. The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Technology stocks were among the biggest weights for the market. Energy stocks gained ground. UPS surged after the package delivery service reported far better results than analysts were expecting. Bond yields rose. Stocks have been in slump so far this year as investors get hit with a long list of threats to economic growth and the markets.