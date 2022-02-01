Wall Street opens modestly higher as UPS leads industrials

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a modestly higher start Tuesday as the market comes off its worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago. The S&P 500 index edged up 0.1% in the early going. Industrial stocks did especially well, led by a 13% surge in UPS after the package delivery service reported far better results than analysts were expecting. The Nasdaq was slightly lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set rates on home mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 1.79%.