New report details labor rights abuses at Dubai’s Expo 2020

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new report says that the legions of workers who built Dubai’s vast Expo 2020 site and keep it running face exploitation, grim conditions and a wide range of labor abuses. The report by London-based rights consultancy Equidem released on Wednesday also said that the United Arab Emirates government had failed to demonstrate that its commitments to worker welfare at the multibillion-dollar Expo had corrected, let alone identified, violations. It comes after The Associated Press published an investigation based on interviews with over two dozen Expo workers about their grievances, including their payment of illegal recruitment fees, employers’ confiscation of passports and inadequate food.