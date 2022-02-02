Stocks rise on Wall Street, extending their weekly gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to extend their weekly gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. Big communications and technology companies helped lift the broader market. Shares in Google’s parent Alphabet rose 8.1% after it said its digital ad business propelled a 36% jump in profit last quarter. Investors continue to review the latest round of corporate earnings. Energy stocks and some retailers fell and checked gains elsewhere in the market. Bond yields fell.