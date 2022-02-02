Wall Street headed for gains, following global shares higher

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street futures followed global stocks higher Wednesday as markets try to bounce back from a January slide. In New York, S&P 500 futures climbed 0.9% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.9%, Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.4% and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5%. U.S. stocks are coming off their worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago. Investors are trying to figure out how the economy and corporate profits will be affected by upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes, intended to cool four-decade high inflation.