As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern

By KATHLEEN FOODY and JILL BLEED

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. More than 100,000 homes and businesses are without power and flights are disrupted at the busy Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. A long stretch of states from New Mexico to Maine remained under winter storm warnings and watches Thursday and the storm’s path stretched further from the central U.S. into more of the South and Northeast. Forecasters say more heavy snow is expected, while heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania.