Dubai says planned coal-fired power plant to instead use gas

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A planned $3.4 billion coal-fired power plant in Dubai instead will be converted to use natural gas. That’s according to a statement Thursday by the sheikhdom. The conversion comes amid the United Arab Emirates’ wider pledge to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The statement offered no details on how much the conversion would cost, nor how that would affect the plant’s planned time to come online in the energy-hungry sheikhdom. The plant also will include a desalination plant to provide the water needed to green its desert dunes.