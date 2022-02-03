EXPLAINER: A mediating role for Erdogan in Ukraine crisis?

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has traveled to Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his country walks a tightrope trying to balance its relations with both Russia and Ukraine. A key NATO member in the Black Sea region, Turkey has been urging a diplomatic solution to the crisis and has repeatedly offered to mediate between the two. Here’s a look at Turkey’s ties to Ukraine and Russia, and Erdogan’s possible role as a mediator.