Global shares slip ahead of central bank meetings

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have fallen in Europe after a mixed day in Asia, with markets in China still closed for Lunar New Year holidays. U.S. futures were lower as investors watched for updates on monetary policy from the Bank of England and European Central Bank. Shares rose Wednesday on Wall Street as the latest batch of company earnings reports kept investors in a buying mood. But investors were rattled by Facebook parent company Meta Platforms’ latest quarterly earnings, which fell below Wall Street estimates. The company’s shares fell 22.9% in after-hours trading.