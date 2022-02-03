Long-term US mortgage unchanged again this week at 3.55%

Skip to Content
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates were flat for a third straight week after rising about a half percent early in the year. The average rate on the 30-year loan held at 3.55% from last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. It stood at 2.73% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 2.77% from 2.80% last week. One year ago, the rate was 2.21%. Though they remain historically low, home loan rates have been rising to levels not seen since early 2020, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 

