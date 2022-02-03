N. Ireland 1st minister quits amid battle over Brexit checks

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s first minister has resigned as tensions over Britain’s departure from the European Union trigger a fresh political crisis in the region. Paul Givan stepped aside Thursday after one of his ministers tried to block the inspection of goods arriving from other parts of the U.K. — a move that violates the Brexit agreement between Britain and the European Union. Under the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, the U.K. agreed to inspect some goods entering Northern Ireland from England, Scotland and Wales in order to keep trade flowing freely on the island of Ireland. That angered many in Northern Ireland because it creates a barrier between the region and other parts of the U.K