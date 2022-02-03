Putin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to Beijing amid the soaring tensions over Ukraine on a trip intended to strengthen Russia’s ties with China. Putin’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday will mark their first in-person meeting since 2019. It will help cement a strong personal relationship that has been a key factor behind increasingly close relations between the two former Communist rivals. Putin and Xi will meet one-on-one over lunch before attending the opening of the Winter Olympics. Putin emphasized in an article for the Chinese news agency Xinhua that Moscow and Beijing play an “important stabilizing role” in global affairs and help make international affairs “more just and inclusive.”