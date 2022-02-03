Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%

By The Associated Press

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as Facebook parent company Meta plunges 25%, erasing more than $220 billion in market value, the largest drop in history. Meta sank after reporting a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses. Meta also forecast revenue well below analysts’ expectations for the current quarter, a disappointment for a company that investors have become accustomed to delivering spectacular growth. The huge drop pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq index down 1.9%. The S&P 500 also sank 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%. Markets are coming off a four-day winning streak.