Sweden joins others in announcing end of virus restrictions

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is joining other European nations in saying it will drop coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson says “it is time to open Sweden again.” She announced the restrictions will be dropped from Feb. 9. Sweden will allow people to return to restaurants with no limitation on how many people can be there, how much space there should be or opening hours. Requirements for vaccine certificates and wearing face masks on public transportation will also be removed. Andersson stressed Thursday that “the pandemic is not over but has entered a totally new phase.”