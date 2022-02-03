Turkish president offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

By LORNE COOK and SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of Turkey is offering to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has close but sometimes difficult ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But he said Thursday that Turkey would be happy to host a summit meeting. His remarks came after a three-hour meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, NATO’s chief is concerned about Russia’s continued military buildup around Ukraine. He says Moscow has now deployed more troops and military equipment to neighboring Belarus that at any time in the last 30 years. More than 100,000 Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders. Russian officials deny an invasion is planned.