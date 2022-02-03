US markets turn lower after Meta’s mega earnings rout

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to open lower Thursday as tech stocks dragged the broader market down after Facebook parent company Meta reported disappointing earnings a day earlier. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 1%, while the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.2%. Meta tumbled 22% in off-hours trading after the social media giant spooked investors with a weak revenue forecast and higher cost projections. The company lost nearly $200 billion in value since the market closed Wednesday. Investors also absorbed news that the Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time in three months.