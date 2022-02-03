Winter storm spreads heavy snow, ice further across US

By KATHLEEN FOODY and JILL BLEED

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. The storm is disrupting travel as roads in many states were left icy and airlines canceled thousands of flights. A long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine remained under winter storm warnings and watches Thursday and the storm’s path stretched further from the central U.S. into more of the South and Northeast. Forecasters say more heavy snow is expected, while heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania. The Storm Prediction Center says strong thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes were possible Thursday in parts of Mississippi and Alabama.