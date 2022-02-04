CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has continued its endorsement of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. adults. The decision will have little practical effect. Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots, following an emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago. The FDA licensed the shots this week, so a CDC advisory committee and the agency itself were called on to do an additional review. The panel heard summaries of medical studies that showed the vaccine is working against the coronavirus and there is no evidence of new safety concerns.