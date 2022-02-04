EU slaps sanctions on 5 top Mali officials, including PM

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on five senior members of Mali’s transitional government, including Prime Minister Choguel Maiga. The bloc accuses them of working to obstruct and undermine the transition from military to civilian rule. Others hit Friday by the EU’s asset freezes and travel bans include members of the inner circle of Col. Assimi Goita, who put himself in charge last year after dismissing the civilian leaders of Mali’s transitional government. Tensions escalated further, notably with the EU and other international partners, when Goita postponed the next presidential vote by four years, until 2026. The West African regional group ECOWAS imposed tough economic sanctions in response, and the Europeans are following suit.