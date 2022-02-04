Northeast grapples with icy roads as storm moves north

By DAVID SHARP, KATHLEEN FOODY and JILL BLEED

Associated Press

Northeast residents were urged to stay off the roads with temperatures beginning to drop Friday evening as a major winter storm turned already slippery roads and sidewalks into ice-covered hazards. The storm that already cut electric power to about 350,000 homes and businesses from Texas to the Ohio Valley is now hitting the Northeast. The storm disrupted flights at major hubs in the U.S. on Friday, and ice threatened to wreak havoc on road travel and electric service before the storm heads out to sea late Friday and Saturday. The storm began Tuesday and moved across the country.