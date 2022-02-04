Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Bloomberg’s daughters

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Investigators say a man who allegedly kidnapped an employee at the western Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg at first asked her where the billionaire’s daughters were and later went on rants about Bloomberg, saying he wanted to “make an international scene” with him or his daughters. The Bloomberg family was not at the ranch when 48-year-old Joseph Beecher allegedly kidnapped the female worker at gunpoint Wednesday and forced her to drive him in her vehicle, ending up in Wyoming. He was charged with kidnapping in federal court Thursday. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.