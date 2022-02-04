Stocks dip, yields fly as blowout data raises rate forecasts

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping and Treasury yields are jumping on Friday as Wall Street’s expectations rise that the Federal Reserve may soon start raising interest rates sharply. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower after the Labor Department said employers added 467,000 jobs last month, triple economists’ expectations. The stronger-than-expected data seems to lock in the Fed’s pivot toward fighting inflation by making moves that will ulimately act as a drag on markets. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 were falling, though an 11.8% leap for Amazon following a strong earnings report was almost singlehandedly limiting losses for the index.