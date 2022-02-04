Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:00 AM

Stocks edge up, yields fly as jobs data raises rate outlook

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher and Treasury yields are jumping Friday as Wall Street’s expectations rise that the Federal Reserve may soon start raising interest rates sharply. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher after the Labor Department said employers added 467,000 jobs last month, triple economists’ expectations. The stronger-than-expected data seems to lock in the Fed’s pivot toward fighting inflation by making moves that would ultimately act as a drag on markets. Amazon leaped 15% following a strong earnings report. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to move with expectations for the Fed’s actions, jumped to its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content