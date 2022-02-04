Stocks mixed, yields up following blowout jobs report

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed and Treasury yields are jumping on Friday after a blowout U.S. jobs report raised Wall Street’s expectations for the Federal Reserve to soon start raising interest rates sharply. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in early trading after the Labor Department said employers added 467,000 jobs last month, triple economists’ expectations. Some economists were even expecting a loss of jobs amid January’s surge in coronavirus infections because of the omicron variant. Most of the stocks in the S&P 500 were falling, but an 11.2% leap for Amazon following a strong earnings report almost singlehandedly lifted the index.