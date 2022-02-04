Storm that slugged South, Midwest brings misery to Northeast

By DAVID SHARP, KATHLEEN FOODY and JILL BLEED

Associated Press

A major winter storm that already cut electric power to about 350,000 homes and businesses from Texas to the Ohio Valley is now causing misery in the Northeast. The storm disrupted flights at major hubs in the U.S. on Friday morning, and ice threatened to wreak havoc on road travel and electric service before the storm heads out to sea late Friday and Saturday. The storm began Tuesday and moved across the country during the week, causing a deadly tornado in Alabama and dumping more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest. In Oklahoma, a 12-year-old boy was killed by a vehicle while sledding.