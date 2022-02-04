UK’s Boris Johnson ends week of turmoil in weakened position

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoped to get a grip on his government after weeks of scandal. But now he is struggling to hang on after a scathing report on lockdown-breaching parties and the departure of several top aides. Five staff have left Johnson’s office, including key policy adviser Munira Mirza. She quit over Johnson’s “scurrilous accusation” that an opposition leader had failed to stop a notorious pedophile. The departures are a blow to Johnson’s efforts to reassert control after revelations that he and his staff held lockdown-breaching parties during the coronavirus pandemic. Conservative lawmakers are mulling whether to seek a no-confidence vote in their leader, with one saying the prime minister has to shape up or ship out.