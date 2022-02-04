US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers stepped up hiring in January, adding 467,000 jobs despite a wave of omicron inflections that sickened millions of workers, kept many consumers at home and left businesses from restaurants to manufacturers short-staffed. The Labor Department’s Friday report also showed the unemployment rate ticked up to 4% from 3.9%. Job gains in December were also revised much higher.