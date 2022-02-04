Wall Street headed for lower open on heels of tech selloff

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was headed for a lower open Friday, one day after a historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company yanked other tech stocks lower on Wall Street. Futures for the S&P 500 were unchanged, while the contract for Dow Jones Industrial futures was down 0.4%. The retreat Thursday in New York ended a four-day winning streak for the market. Meta Platforms, as Facebook’s owner is now known, lost more than $230 billion in market value, the biggest ever one-day loss for a U.S. company. Investors also await the Labor Department’s January jobs report.