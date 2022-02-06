Asian shares fall as markets watch omicron, central banks

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed, with Shanghai gaining after reopening from the Lunar New Year holidays. Investors were watching for moves by regional central banks. Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong declined. The retreat came despite an unexpectedly positive U.S. jobs report on Friday. Chinese markets are back up from the lunar New Year’s holidays. Also being watched are the central banks in India, Indonesia and Thailand, which are all set to decide on monetary policy within the week. This week brings earnings reports from some of the region’s biggest companies, including Japanese automakers. They may provide updates on shortages of computer chips and other disruptions and pressures related to the pandemic.