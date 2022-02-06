Buyers scramble to get scarce Beijing Olympics souvenirs

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The race is on to snap up scarce 2022 Winter Olympics souvenirs. Dolls of mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda in a winter coat, sold out after buyers waited in line overnight in freezing weather. People showed up with stools outside the Gongmei Emporium on the Wangfujing pedestrian mall in central Beijing. Some were from a mini-industry of people who are paid to wait in line to buy the latest smartphones and other consumer crazes for clients. A sign in Gongmei’s window said it had 300 Bing Dwen Dwen figures and buyers were allowed one each. It promised more the following day. The official Xinhua News Agency said Olympics organizers have asked factories to make more.