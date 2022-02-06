Japan’s tech giant Toshiba to split; sell stake in Carrier

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Embattled Japanese technology giant Toshiba says it plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices, as it tries to placate unhappy shareholders. Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. is also selling its joint venture stake in Toshiba Carrier Corp. to the U.S.-based Carrier Group, for about 100 billion yen, or $877 million. Toshiba is also selling Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corp. and Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corp. The proposal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Toshiba scrapped an earlier proposal for a three-way split, which was not popular with some shareholders.