Commerce Dept. adds 33 Chinese companies to red flag list

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is raising red flags about 33 Chinese companies whose legitimacy it cannot verify. It’s imposing new restrictions on the Chinese companies’ ability to receive goods from U.S. exporters and requiring extra diligence from American companies that want to do business with them. The Commerce Department said Monday it was adding the Chinese companies to the “Unverified List,” a roster of businesses worldwide subjected to stricter export control because U.S. officials have been unable to do customary inspections. The Commerce Department’s announcement comes as Beijing hosts the Winter Games and days after FBI Director Christopher Wray said no country presents a broader threat to U.S. economic security than China.