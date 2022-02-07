Data complaint filed against plan to sell Telenor Myanmar

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — A Telenor Myanmar customer has complained to Norway’s data protection authority that a planned sale of the business risks a potentially dangerous breach of privacy. After the military ousted Myanmar’s elected government last year, Norway’s Telenor Group announced it would sell its business there. Final details of the sale remain unclear. But the complaint by a Myanmar resident contends such a sale would endanger the privacy of all of Telenor Myanmar’s 19 million customers. Telenor Myanmar is subject to Myanmar laws. But as a member of the European Economic Area, Norway has pledged compliance with more stringent European standards for protection of privacy.