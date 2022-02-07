Global shares mixed as markets watch omicron, central banks

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a mixed trading session in Asia, where the Shanghai benchmark jumped after reopening from the Lunar New Year holidays. Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney declined. European benchmarks are mixed in early trading. U.S. futures and oil prices slipped. The retreats came despite an unexpectedly positive U.S. jobs report on Friday. Central banks in India, Indonesia and Thailand are set to decide on monetary policy this week. This week also brings earnings reports from some of the region’s biggest companies, including Japanese automakers. They may provide updates on shortages of computer chips and other disruptions and pressures related to the pandemic.