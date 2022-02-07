Groups sue over Maui resort lights that disorient seabirds

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Conservation groups are suing a Maui resort, saying its bright lights disorient endangered seabirds. The lawsuit says Grand Wailea’s lights are killing Hawaiian petrels. The Conservation Council for Hawaii and the Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit. A statement from the resort says protecting wildlife in the community is important and they’ve partnered with a local expert to ensure native and endangered birds can coexist and flourish around Grand Wailea. The lawsuit says the lights disorient the birds as they navigate between breeding colonies and the ocean. A similar lawsuit on Kauai led to a resort implementing measures to reduce seabird light attraction.