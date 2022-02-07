Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of busy week of earnings
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for another busy week of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Retailers, travel-related companies and others that rely on direct consumer spending lead the gains. Technology companies also made solid gains and lifted the broader market. Spirit Airlines jumped 13.3% after Frontier Airlines’ parent company agreed to buy the carrier in a deal worth $2.9 billion. Several big companies are on deck this week to report earnings, including Pfizer, Walt Disney and Coca-Cola.