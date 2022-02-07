Stocks waver on Wall Street ahead of busy week of earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for another busy week of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Energy and financial companies rose. Losses from some big technology and communications companies tempered gains elsewhere in the market. Spirit Airlines jumped 16.9% after Frontier Airlines’ parent company agreed to buy the carrier in a deal worth $2.9 billion. Several big companies are on deck this week to report earnings, including Pfizer, Walt Disney and Coca-Cola.